State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops
LANSING (AP) — A state lawmaker was charged with drunken driving, resisting police officers and other crimes stemming from an April 6 crash along I-96 in Livingston County, prosecutors said Friday.
Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, became so combative with paramedics and later state troopers after driving into a ditch near Fowlerville that police had to "tase and pepper spray" him, chief assistant prosecutor Carolyn Henry said at Jones' arraignment hearing.
Charges include resisting and obstructing officers — a felony — and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent limit. Jones also was charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.
If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison on the resisting charge.
Jones was ordered to undergo random alcohol and drug testing, and to surrender weapons except as part of his National Guard duties.
"He's presumed innocent," said his lawyer, Ali Hammoud.
Prosecutors told a magistrate that Jones drove so recklessly between Southfield and Fowlerville that multiple people called 911. His unidentified passenger had to be tended to by emergency responders after the vehicle went into a ditch.
While a legislator can be expelled if he or she is convicted of a felony "involving a breach of public trust," expulsion is very rare. Some lawmakers have resigned as part of plea deals or have lost their committee posts after being charged.
Whitmer lowers flags following mass shooting in Indianapolis
LANSING (WZZM-TV) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in Michigan.
The flags will be at half-staff until April 20 to honor and remember those who were killed in Indianapolis on Thursday.
“As our nation mourns another senseless act of violence, we remember those whose lives have been cut short and the legacies they leave behind,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must do more to prevent these tragedies. My heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones and the entire Indianapolis community as they cope with this terrible loss.”
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags will be returned to full staff on Wednesday, April 21.
Woman arrested after postal service van carjacked in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a U.S. Postal Service van in Detroit.
Sadie Lakisha Hawkins has been charged with carjacking, unarmed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property, and unlawful driving away of an automobile, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
A postal worker was pulled from the van Wednesday evening on the city's west side and the vehicle was taken. Detroit police arrested Hawkins on Thursday.
Hudsonville parents urging school to drop mask mandate
HUDSONVILLE (The Holland Sentinel) — Parents in an Ottawa County school district are asking for school leaders to make masks optional in the classroom.
A group of parents showed up to a Hudsonville Public Schools Board of Education meeting to urge the district to lift its mask mandate, according to a report from MLive.
Upwards of 50 people, most not wearing masks, showed up to the meeting, some of which were locked out due to capacity restrictions.
The push comes as the state and Ottawa County are seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.
In a dashboard update posted Thursday, Hudsonville schools reported 80 people in the district currently in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test. Hudsonville High School and Riley Street Middle School were both added to the state’s School-Related Outbreak Report on April 12. The district’s Baldwin Street Middle School was added the report earlier this month.
If a local school district were to lift its mask mandate, it would be violating current state law and could lead to action by the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
