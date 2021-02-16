Bodies found in wooded area identified as missing couple
PORTAGE (AP) — Two bodies found in a wooded area in West Michigan have been identified as a couple who went missing earlier this month.
The deaths of Gary and Laura Johnson will be listed as homicides, authorities said Monday.
Their bodies were unearthed Friday at Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage, about 3 miles from their home.
Police entered the home last Tuesday and found signs of violence after Gary's employer said he had not logged on for work, Portage Public Safety Director Nick Armold said last week.
The couple's 27-year-old son is in custody on other charges. Police said he was found in a storage unit at an apartment building and had his parents' car.
Laura Johnson, 65, got a personal protection order against their estranged son in 2018, saying he needed mental health care. She said he assaulted them, damaged property and refused to leave their home, WWMT-TV reported.
Beaumont says vaccinations canceled due to vaccine shortage
ROYAL OAK (AP) — A Detroit-area hospital system has canceled 1,884 appointments for second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine because it didn't receive enough from the state.
Beaumont Health said Monday that it learned Friday of a significant reduction in its vaccine allocation.
The appointments had been scheduled for Thursday. Beaumont Health said it was working to automatically reschedule them to a week later at the previous times if it receives enough vaccines.
"Our teams worked around the clock and throughout the weekend with the state to try and secure the second dose vaccine we requested," said Carolyn Wilson, chief operating officer for the eight-hospital system.
Beaumont Health said it has administered more than 100,000 doses since the vaccine became available two months ago.
Michigan has reported more than 575,400 virus cases and 15,158 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Eight deaths and 1,265 newly confirmed cases were reported Sunday and Monday, according to Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services.
Man found fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot after fight
FRENCHTOWN TWP. (AP) — A man has been found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a southeastern Michigan hotel.
The stabbing occurred during a fight late Sunday with another man who was arrested in the hotel's lobby in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The suspect was treated at a hospital for injuries from the fight. He was being held in the county jail.
The Sheriff's Office said the two 25-year-old men, both from Monroe, had been together earlier in the evening. Their names were not immediately released.
Man arrested, charged after woman's remains found in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a Livingston County woman's remains were found in Detroit.
Dowan Knighton was arraigned Sunday on mutilation of a dead body, concealing the death of an individual and tampering with evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
The remains of Kayla Pierce, 29, were found Thursday at an undisclosed location. Knighton was arrested at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.
Pierce was reported missing Nov. 24, 2020, by her mother. Her death remains under investigation.
Knighton has a Feb. 25 probable-cause conference.
Man who broke ankle at farm obstacle course wins appeal
BELLEVILLE (AP) — A man who broke an ankle on an obstacle course at a pumpkin patch will get his foot inside a courthouse again.
A judge wrongly dismissed Tarek Hamade's lawsuit against DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, the Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday.
Hamade fractured an ankle while running across tires that were part of an obstacle course known as "Tough Farmer." He said he was injured while stepping on a tire that was very soft at the fall attraction near Belleville.
DeBuck's argued that the spongy tire was an open and obvious risk, a key legal standard under Michigan liability law.
"It's an obstacle course. It's meant to be difficult to traverse," attorney Drew Broaddus said at a Feb. 3 hearing.
But the appeals court said the tire's condition was not obvious.
"If they'd called it the 'spongy tire challenge' we might have a different case. But that's not what it was presented as," Judge Michael Gadola said.
Hamade's lawsuit now returns to Wayne County Circuit Court.
Body of snow-covered man discovered in tire shop parking lot
TROY (Detroit Free Press/TNS) — Police officers in a Detroit suburb found a snow-covered body in the parking lot of a tire shop Monday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a nonresponsive person at Belle Tire on Rochester Road in Troy and found the body of a man in his late 30s.
It is unknown how long he was laying outside, police said.
The man's death is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.