Ohio-Michigan homeland security chief placed on leave
ROYAL OAK (AP) — A federal official overseeing homeland security investigations in Michigan and Ohio has been suspended after agents searched his Detroit-area home, a lawyer said.
Authorities haven’t disclosed the reason for the search, which occurred last Friday at Vance Callender’s home in Royal Oak.
His attorney, Nick Oberheiden, told The Detroit News that the search was performed by investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Callender has been placed on leave, said Oberheiden, who declined to discuss other details.
“I can confirm we have entered a dialogue with investigators,” he said.
In 2020, ICE said Callender would be in charge of homeland security investigations in Ohio and Michigan. Jurisdiction includes immigration, human trafficking, child pornography and cross-border crimes.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, released a statement Thursday, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”
Ice carving fest in St. Joseph postponed; too much winter
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Michigan winter festival for ice carvings has been postponed for a few weeks because of too much winter.
Organizers said the St. Joseph Ice Fest, scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to Feb. 25-27.
“Our ice carvers are coming from all over the country. With current and predicted road conditions, carvers are unable to make the drive,” officials said.
More than a foot of snow has fallen this week in some areas of southwestern Michigan and more was predicted by the weekend.
Crews “may not be able to keep up with the snow removal as needed for the placement of sculptures and prepare our city streets in the best way,” officials said.
Ice carving events in South Haven and Dowagiac still are planned this weekend.
Fire destroys bowling alley that was ‘vital’ to small town
HOUGHTON LAKE (AP) — Fire destroyed a bowling alley in a small town in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula, a longtime community hub for people who enjoy the sport.
“It’s something that was vital to our community and we are going to miss it, you know, until it’s back,” said Jay Jacobs, director of the Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Fire struck Dart Lanes early Wednesday in Houghton Lake in Roscommon County. TV stations posted video and pictures of melted balls and blackened pins. The cause was under investigation.
“It was sad, very sad to see a place like this go in flames. ... It’s just a landmark,” manager Carlos Jean-Francois told WWTV/WWUP-TV.
He said the bowling alley will be rebuilt.
Many bowlers visited the scene after hearing the news. Rebecca Storm said she was practicing at Dart Lanes a day before the fire.
“This is where we have friendships and fun and enjoying a sport that we love. This is a personal loss as much as a community loss,” she said.
West Michigan man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree
BOWNE TWP. (The Detroit News/TNS) — A 39-year-old Alto man is dead after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into a tree Thursday, officials said.
Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a location in Bowne Township for a report of a double snowmobile crash. Bowne Township is about 23 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.
Deputies said they found the Alto man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies determined the man crashed his snowmobile into a tree.
They also found a second crashed snowmobile. The operator, a 31-year-old Middleville man, was arrested for allegedly driving the machine while intoxicated.
Police said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Woman critically injured after being run over multiple times by SUV
EASTPOINTE (The Detroit News/TNS) — A young woman was run over by an SUV several times in a school parking lot Monday morning near Eastpointe, authorities said Thursday.
The woman, 18, is in critical condition and “clinging to life,” according to Rudy Harper, 2nd deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department.
The incident took place at approximately 8:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, before school was in session. The woman was not associated with the school, Harper said.
Surveillance footage released by the police department shows the SUV entering the parking lot before the incident. Police have since recovered the vehicle, but a suspect has not been identified.
