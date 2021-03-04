Whitmer Bridge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits the Miller-Rotunda Bridge in Dearborn on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. 

 Courtesy photo / Michigan Office of the Governor

Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal

LANSING (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature on Wednesday approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as majority Republicans pressed to curtail her administration’s pandemic powers and Democrats opposed a decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately.

