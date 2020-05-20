LANSING — Michigan’s unemployment rate rocketed in April, likely setting an all-time high at 22.7 percent, as coronavirus restrictions shut down businesses and put people out of work, the state reported Wednesday.
April was the first full month of stay-home orders and business shutdowns. People have been urged to wear masks and avoid each other to reduce the spread of the virus.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
