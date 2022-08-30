First responders on the scene at a home in Toledo, Ohio, where a woman was fatally struck by a falling tree. Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday.
AP photo / Isaac Ritchey, The Blade
MONROE (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio.
Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Indiana and Michigan, with dozens of schools canceling classes in Michigan alone on Tuesday because of power outages.
