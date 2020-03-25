A customer leaves with a cart full of water and toilet paper as crowds of shoppers line up and wait to get into the Costco on March 20, 2020. Many customers are out stocking up on groceries ahead of the weekend with talk of shelter in place restrictions.
EMPIRE (AP) — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan has closed all of its restrooms after vandals ransacked them and made off with toilet paper and hand sanitizer, two items made scarce by the coronavirus pandemic.
Park Superintendent Scott Tucker said vandals unrolled entire rolls of toilet paper and broke plastic dispensers in the restrooms to steal bags full of hand sanitizer over the weekend.
