The State of Michigan on Thursday reported 1,372 additional cases of COVID-19, and 74 deaths attributed to the virus. Of those deaths, 61 were identified during a Vital Records search.
Michigan now has 881,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the length of the pandemic, and 18,815 deaths.
In Ottawa County, an additional 150 cases of the coronavirus were identified Thursday, bringing the county's total case count to 32,285. The county also recorded an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 402.
Michigan nonprofit helps vaccinate those with disabilities
BLOOMFIELD HILLS (AP) — LaQuae Lebon wants her 16-year-old son to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Making it happen, though, is a different story.
Lebon brought Noah, who is non-verbal, to a vaccine clinic on Thursday hosted by JARC, a suburban Detroit nonprofit dedicated to assisting those with developmental disabilities.
JARC has hosted a dozen community vaccine clinics at its offices since March, partnering with Oakland County to provide a comfortable and supportive environment designed to put those with disabilities — or any vaccine recipient — at ease.
"The only way to make sure that we reach those milestones is to get the vaccines to every person possible where they need it and in the manner in which they need it," said Shaindle Braunstein, the CEO of JARC.
In Noah's case, a health care professional and several JARC representatives tried several different techniques, including playing his favorite song and giving him some Play-Doh, but nothing persuaded the teenager to sit for the shot. They even tried administering it while Noah sat in a car in the parking lot.
"He's really scared of shots," his mother said. "I don't know how much he understands. But just being in a new environment, he just doesn't want to take the shot."
Braunstein said JARC will continue to host clinics until there's no longer a need. They are open to anyone, not just those with disabilities, and have hosted between 50 to 600 people, depending on the day.
Lebon said she'll be back with her son — probably in a week's time.
"I'm sure he's eager to get back to school and his daily activities. So, we're just going to try again," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.