The state health department reported 685 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, raising Michigan's confirmed case count to 104,395 since the pandemic began in March.
There were 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Thursday, but nine were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records. The state's confirmed death toll is now 6,519.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health added 62 new cases of the virus Thursday, with no deaths. The county's total case count is now 2,362, with 1,763 recovered and 63 deaths related to COVID-19.
Muskegon County added 10 new cases and no deaths on Thursday, the state health department reported. The county's case count is now 1,356, with 68 deaths.
COVID-19 testing in Grand Haven extended through September
In August, NxGen MDx established a pop-up testing site for COVID-19 in Grand Haven as a partnership with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the city of Grand Haven. Testing will continue to take place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 29 at the Grand Haven Community Center, 422 Fulton Ave.
“Grand Haven continues to have a high demand for COVID-19 testing, so we felt that extending the pop-up testing was needed," said Dr. Jacqueline Peacock, director of laboratory operations for the Grand Rapids-based NxGen MDx. "With continued access to convenient COVID-19 testing in West Michigan, we are hopeful that the spread of the virus will decrease.”
NxGen MDx COVID-19 testing is performed using a nasal swab and will be self-collected by the patient inside their vehicle while under the supervision of a medical professional. To be tested, you must make an appointment online at https://nxgenmdx.com/covid-19-testing-holland.
NxGen MDx performs RT-PCR testing to detect current infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). Results are reported within 24-48 hours of sample receipt.
Can I get the coronavirus twice?
It seems possible, though how often it happens isn't known.
Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who got the coronavirus a second time, months after an initial infection.
The finding has not yet been published in a journal. But scientists said the 33-year-old man had mild symptoms the first time and none the second time, suggesting his immune system may have provided some protection against serious illness even if it could not prevent a reinfection. His more recent infection was detected through screening and testing at the Hong Kong airport, and researchers said genetic tests revealed different strains of the virus.
Several other possible cases have been reported, including a U.S. man who was sicker the second time than the first.
Even if people can get reinfected, the World Health Organization says it likely wouldn't happen regularly.
Health experts generally believe people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don't know how much protection, or how long it would last.
This is important because if immunity wears off, it could pose a challenge for vaccines. Some experts say booster shots may be needed.
It's also unclear whether reinfected people would be able to spread the virus to others. That's another reason scientists say people should continue to wear masks, social distance and practice good hygiene.
