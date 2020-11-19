Michigan had another 7,592 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

That brings the state's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 285,398. At this rate, it will likely exceed 300,000 over the weekend.

The state's death toll has climbed to 8,324, with 134 more COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday. The day's count includes 61 that were identified through a review of Vital Records, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 230 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus and five COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. That pushes the county's total case count to 11,056, with 4,738 recovered and 116 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The state health department said Thursday that Ottawa County's confirmed death toll is 120.

Muskegon County added 211 new cases of the virus and 14 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, the state health department said. The county's total case count is now 5,802, with 137 deaths.

Muskegon County COVID cases trending upward

MUSKEGON — COVID-19 cases have rapidly increased across Muskegon County in October and November, so Public Health – Muskegon County (PHMC) has shifted much of its case investigation and contact tracing process to meet the demand.

The Muskegon County health department said Thursday that it will focus its efforts on case investigation of people age 22 and younger and contact tracing in long-term care facilities, hospitals, and schools, as well as clusters identified as high priority, such as high-risk congregate settings.

Because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases across the state, there may be a delay in contacting someone who tests positive for the virus or has been in close contact to someone who has the virus. You are asked to take the call or return messages if someone contacts you about testing positive or possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals notified they are positive need to follow these guidelines:

— Isolate for 10 days; if symptoms improve and you are fever free without the use of medications, it is OK to return to normal activities.

— Notify all of your close contacts

— Close contacts need to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last contact to you while you were considered contagious and monitor for symptoms.

— If symptoms arise, get tested.

“Don’t wait,” said PHMC Health Officer Kathy Moore. “If you are notified that you have COVID-19, start isolating and tell your close contact so they can quarantine. It is only by taking responsibility and working together that we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Muskegon County.”

Ottawa County COVID-19 testing site update

The next COVID-19 testing event in Ottawa County is at the Ottawa County Road Commission office in Holland Township, 12150 Ransom St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

You are asked to wear a face covering or mask.

Do not arrive early and line up at the free community COVID-19 testing sites. It causes traffic and facility issues, the county health department says.

Testing results are typically available within 3-6 days.

No-cost flu vaccine for uninsured adults (19 and older) are also available at the event.