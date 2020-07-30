The state health department reported 715 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and 19 more deaths related to COVID-19.
The number of new deaths reported Thursday include 14 that were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records.
Michigan's total case count is now 89,781 since the pandemic began, with 80,887 confirmed and 8,894 listed as "probable."
The state's confirmed death toll is now 6,191.
Muskegon County added four new cases and no deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state health department. The county's total case count is now 1,107, with 57 deaths.
The Ottawa County health department said there were 13 new cases in the county Thursday, bringing the pandemic total count to 1,669, with 1,087 recovered. There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa County on Thursday, so the county's death toll remains at 54.
Whitmer tightens virus rules up north; Detroit casinos to reopen
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit's three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.
The new limits covering 32 northern counties match ones already in place in the rest of the state. Indoor gatherings in the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions — where the rate of new COVID-19 cases is lower — will be capped at 10 starting Friday at 12:01 a.m., down from 50. Bars must close for indoor service if more than 70 percent of their gross receipts are from alcohol sales.
The three casinos in Detroit can open Aug. 5. They will have to ban smoking and limit capacity to 15 percent. Tribal casinos, which are not regulated by the state, have already reopened and have been operating safely, Whitmer said.
"After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy," the Democratic governor said in a statement. She cited "super-spreading" events often attended by young people and linked to outbreaks — an East Lansing bar, a house party in Saline, a sandbar party at Torch Lake.
Indoor theaters, gyms, bowling alleys and places like outdoor concert venues can remain open in the Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula, subject to capacity caps and distancing requirements.
The state health department on Wednesday reported two virus-related deaths and nearly 1,000 additional cases. About 300 were older results due to a backlog from a commercial lab.
Michigan had the country's ninth-lowest rate of new cases over the past two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from John Hopkins University. But the seven-day average, nearly 700, was up by about 133 from July 14 and 338 from a month ago. Deaths remained well below April peaks.
Meanwhile, an indoor wedding reception in the Detroit area that had more than 100 people in attendance was linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said. Wayne County's Public Health Division was investigating the July 18 event at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.
Those confirmed to have the coronavirus have been instructed to self-isolate. Wayne County's communicable disease team was reaching out to others who attended to see if there were more potential cases.
The reception was in violation of Whitmer's order limiting the number of people attending indoor events, county officials said. The measure limits attendance to no more than 10 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Notifications were being sent to all banquet halls in the county "reaffirming the rules" of the order, the county said. Inspections at banquet halls and other large venues also will be increased.
"The safety and protection of Wayne County residents is our top priority," said Carol Austerberry, county health officer. "Businesses must be intentional about following the rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."
Mort Meisner, a spokesman for the banquet hall, said the facility holds 1,200 people and that those attending the event practiced social distancing. They arrived about noon and left by 3:30 p.m., he said.
"There was no dancing, no partying. It was a lunch," Meisner said. "It had been scheduled a number of months ago. Many of our events have moved into October, November, December. Some, if applicable, are held outside in a city park."
" ... We don't see any difference in equating a small event of 100 people versus a restaurant who is also practicing social distancing, carefully," Meisner said.
In Gladwin County in central Michigan, health officials reported at least 42 cases linked to The Spring Ministries summer camp. The Christian camp said on its website that it was informed that a camper tested positive after returning home. Subsequently, "many" staff were confirmed with infections, too.
2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
NEW YORK (AP) — While deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are mounting rapidly, public health experts are seeing a flicker of good news: The second surge of confirmed cases appears to be leveling off.
Scientists aren't celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit places — Arizona, California, Florida and Texas — and that cases are rising in close to 30 states in all, with the outbreak's center of gravity seemingly shifting from the Sun Belt toward the Midwest.
Some experts wonder whether the apparent caseload improvements will endure. Nor is it clear when deaths start coming down. COVID-19 deaths do not move in perfect lockstep with the infection curve, for the simple reason that it can take weeks to get sick and die from the virus.
The future? "I think it's very difficult to predict," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's foremost infectious-disease expert.
The virus has claimed over 150,000 lives in the U.S., by far the highest death toll in the world, plus more than a half-million others around the globe.
Over the past week, the average number of deaths per day in the U.S. has climbed more than 25%, from 843 to 1,057. Florida on Thursday reported 253 more deaths, setting its third straight single-day record. The number of confirmed infections nationwide has topped 4.4 million.
In other developments:
— The collateral damage from the virus mounted, with the U.S. economy shrinking at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge on records dating to 1947. And more than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence that employers are still shedding jobs five months into the crisis.
— Amid the outbreak and the bad economic news, President Donald Trump for the first time publicly floated the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, warning without evidence that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. Changing Election Day would require an act of Congress, and the notion ran into immediate resistance from top Republicans and Democrats alike.
— Herman Cain, the former pizza-chain CEO who in 2012 unsuccessfully sought to become the first Black candidate to win the Republican nomination for president, died of complications from the virus at 74.
Based on a seven-day rolling average, daily cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. fell from 67,317 on July 22 to 65,266 on Wednesday, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. That is a decline of about 3%.
Researchers prefer to see two weeks of data pointing in the same direction to say whether a trend is genuine. "But I think it is real, yes," said Ira Longini, a University of Florida biostatistician who has been tracking the coronavirus and has been a source of disease forecasts used by the government.
The Associated Press found the seven-day rolling average for new cases plateaued over two weeks in California and decreased in Arizona, Florida and Texas.
The trends in Arizona, Texas and Florida are "starting to bend the curve a bit," said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins public health researcher. Those states, along with California, have been pouring large numbers of cases each day into the national tally. So when those places make progress, the whole country look better, she said.
Also, in another possible glimmer of hope, the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the virus across the U.S. dropped from an average of 8.5% to 7.8% over the past week.
But with the outbreak heating up in the Midwest, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the wearing of masks statewide because of a spike in cases, joining some 30 other states that have taken such measures.
The latest surge in cases became evident in June, weeks after states began reopening following a deadly explosion of cases in and around New York City in the early spring. Daily case counts rose to 70,000 or more earlier this month. Deaths, too, began to climb sharply, after a lag of a few weeks.
Some researchers believe that the recent leveling off is the result of more people embracing social distancing and other precautions.
"I think a lot of it is people wearing masks because they're scared," Longini said.
But Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Public Health said the trend could also be due to natural dynamics of the virus that scientists to do not yet understand.
Without robust testing and other measures to keep the virus in check, a third peak is possible — or even likely — given that only an estimated 10% of Americans have been infected so far, experts said. And there's no reason to believe the peak can't be larger than the first two.
"This disease will continue to hopscotch around until it finds tinder — susceptible individuals — like any good fire," said Khan, a former top infectious-disease outbreak investigator at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fauci said he is "somewhat comforted" by the recent plateau. But a stabilization of cases at around 60,000 is "still at a very high level." He said he is also worried about rising percentages of tests coming back positive in states like Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.
"That's a warning sign that you might be seeing a surge," Fauci said. "They've really got to jump all over that."
Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued to kill the governor's "safer at home" order.
Evers, a Democrat, declared a new public health emergency and ordered the wearing of masks for anyone age 5 and up starting on Saturday for all enclosed spaces except a person's home. The new order also applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking.
Anyone who violates the order would be subject to a $200 fine. It is scheduled to run until Sept. 28.
"This virus doesn't care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track," Evers said in a statement, citing the recent rise in cases across the state. "We've said all along that we're going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives."
The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out an order from Evers' health secretary closing most nonessential businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
Evers has repeatedly cited that ruling as a reason for his reluctance to join 32 other states that have mask mandates. However, the May ruling determined that the state health secretary overstepped her authority with the "safer at home" order; the court did not address the governor's power to issue public health emergencies.
The state's high court was controlled 5-2 by conservatives when it struck down the earlier order on a split 4-3 decision. But on Saturday, when the mask order takes effect, Justice-elect Jill Karofsky will join the court, narrowing the conservative majority to 4-3 and increasing the odds of the order surviving a legal challenge.
Republican legislative leaders brought the earlier lawsuit. While they oppose a mask mandate, they have stopped short of saying whether they would sue if Evers enacted one.
Evers said that although "emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public," he issued the order because he believed it was in the best interests of the people.
Absent a statewide mask order, cities and counties across the state have been taking action on their own. Milwaukee and Dane counties, with Wisconsin's largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison, were the first to make masks mandatory. Numerous other cities, including Green Bay, Racine, Superior and Whitewater, have followed suit. Appleton this week recommended that people wear masks, but did not require it.
Evers' order doesn't preempt local governments from enacting even stricter ordinances.
Evers had been under pressure from local governments, and even some Democrats, to issue a statewide order. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, started a petition for a statewide mandate.
Wisconsin has had more than 51,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 911 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started. That death count is the 28th-highest in the country and the 35th highest per capita, at nearly 16 deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 90, an increase of more than 11%.
The virus, although still heavily concentrated in urban areas, is spreading to more rural counties that had largely avoided the disease.
