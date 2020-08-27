The state health department reported 758 new cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 99,958.
It will most certainly surpass the 100,000 mark on Friday.
Michigan had 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state's confirmed death toll is now 6,440.
There were 20 more cases of the virus reported in Ottawa County on Thursday and no deaths. The county's total case count is now 2,058, with 1,665 recovered and 63 deaths.
Muskegon County added eight new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state health department. The county's case count is now 1,313, with 65 deaths.
