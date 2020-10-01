Michigan had an additional 891 cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 19 more deaths related to COVID-19.
The state health department says 11 of the reported deaths were identified through a review of Vital Records.
To date, Michigan's death toll has reached 6,781, with 125,578 confirmed cases of the virus.
The Ottawa County health department reported an additional 37 cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The county's total case count is now 3,570, with 2,422 recovered and 66 deaths.
Muskegon County added 14 cases of the virus and no new deaths Thursday, the state health department reported.
While Muskegon County's death toll (70) is two more than Ottawa County, Muskegon's total case count (1,572) is less than half of the number reported in Ottawa.
Improvements seen in COVID-19 cases centered on GVSU campus; Staying Safe order extended
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has been conducting surveillance of COVID-19 cases associated with Grand Valley State University and said Thursday that it has found a marked improvement.
Over the past couple of weeks, the number of positive COVID-19 test results has shown a steady decline in and around the GVSU on-campus and off-campus housing in Allendale. This encouraging trend comes as a result of the extra efforts of the GVSU students, staff and faculty diligently adhering to the disease prevention measures and working closely with local health officials, the county health department said Thursday.
“It is gratifying to see that the partnership with the county and the university community is resulting in a dramatic decline in new cases,” GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella said. “We understand the need to keep some restrictions in place to keep the number of cases decreasing, and we thank our students for following the direction from the public health officials.”
Although there has been a decrease in average daily cases among GVSU students living in on-campus and off-campus housing, most cases continue to be among these students and appear to be driven by congregate living and congregate gathering without preventive precautions.
To continue a downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases, the OCDPH health officer is issuing a Staying Safe order that will begin effective midnight Thursday night/Friday morning and continue through Oct. 16.
The health department had issued a Staying Safe order that began Sept. 17 and was due to expire at midnight tonight, Oct. 1.
"Our COVID-19 response team has worked closely with the GVSU administrative leaders in the decisions to take action based on the latest epidemiological findings," said OCDPH Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. "We appreciate all their hard work and recognize the challenges that GVSU students and staff had to endure. Our partnership has made a difference in helping to slow the spread of disease, keeping our communities healthy and safe, and building the trust our community has in both our organizations."
The following preventive actions are to be taken for students living on or near the Allendale campus, including Georgetown and Allendale townships:
— Up to four guests may visit student living units and residences, while observing strict preventive measures, including social distancing and wearing face coverings. Students living in on-campus housing also must abide by the Housing and Residence Life Guest Policy and Community Living Standards.
— For all indoor common areas on the Allendale campus, students may not gather in groups greater than four people. This does not include classes or university-organized academic activities.
— All outdoor gatherings should not exceed 10 people. All should have face coverings except when eating or drinking. This 10-person limit does not include gatherings organized by the university.
— Face coverings continue to be required indoors and outdoors. Students who are alone outside may choose not to wear a face covering, but should be prepared to immediately use it when encountering another person.
Whitmer revises rules on nursing homes with virus patients
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revised rules related to the care of Michigan nursing home residents with the coronavirus, saying they should be sent to facilities with solid federal staffing ratings.
Currently, infected residents from homes without a dedicated COVID-19 unit go to one of 21 state-designated "hub" nursing homes when they leave the hospital or when they need a higher level of care but not hospitalization. Under an order issued late Wednesday, they instead will be transferred to "care and recovery" centers that will replace the hub network.
A nursing home, including a hub home, can be a care and recovery facility only if it meets certain standards outlined in a new policy bulletin issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The facility has to have a staffing rating of at least three out of five stars, for instance, and cannot have an abuse or neglect citation. At least one will be in each of Michigan's eight emergency preparedness regions.
At least six of the current hub homes would not meet the minimum criteria outlined in the policy, said state spokesman Bob Wheaton.
The Democratic governor did not, as Republican lawmakers have proposed, establish facilities or buildings solely to house those recovering from the virus. She also lifted a ban on communal dining to improve residents' well-being, instead requiring that dining and group activities be consistent with federal and state guidance.
A month ago, a Whitmer-created task force recommended that hospitals not discharge patients with COVID-19 to their nursing home if they have less than 72 hours in their overall isolation period. If that is not an option, the panel said, then the hub program should be changed to ensure consideration is given to a home's quality and inspection history before it becomes a care and recovery center with a wing, unit or building to care for infected residents.
The governor said her order follows the recommendation.
Nursing home residents account for 2,154, or 30 percent, of the state's 7,083 confirmed or probable deaths related to the virus.
A confirmed death is one where COVID-19 is listed as the cause, a person has a confirmed infection and dies, or dies within 30 days of infection and the manner of death is listed as natural. A probable death is one where COVID is indicated on the death certificate but there was no positive test.
