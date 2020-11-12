The state health department reported 6,940 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 45 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new record high number of daily cases in Michigan pushes the state's total case count to 236,225, with 7,811 deaths.

Ottawa County's case count rose to 8,725, according to the county health department, with 4,268 recovered and 93 deaths. That's two more deaths related to COVID-19 since the county health department's Wednesday report.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said there were 313 more lab-confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, although Thursday's total number of cases is nearly 400 more than the total reported Wednesday (8,330).

Muskegon County added 170 new cases of the virus and one death on Thursday, the state health department reported. The county's total case count is now 4,251, with 109 deaths related to the virus.

Hospital leaders across Michigan sound alarms

LANSING (AP) — Hospital leaders warned Thursday that more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Michigan, a rate that is doubling every two weeks and is expected to top the spring peak of about 4,000 by late this month.

"It's an accelerating trend. It's very serious," said John Fox, president and CEO of Beaumont Health, the state's largest system. Inpatients with COVID-19 have tripled in less than a month at Beaumont's eight Detroit-area hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, Detroit, Michigan's biggest school district, will suspend in-person classes next week.

Unlike six months ago, the virus is surging statewide, not just in metro Detroit — making it tougher for hospitals to manage by transferring patients or bringing on staff from elsewhere. Hospital executives echoed pleas by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and public health experts to wear a mask, socially distance, limit gatherings and wash hands — noting that as many as 40 percent of infected people exhibit no symptoms. Some reported continued resistance to face coverings from some visitors.

The state reported 6,008 new infections Wednesday and 42 additional deaths.

Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare — which operates nine hospitals in northern Michigan — said COVID patients have almost quadrupled in a month.

"It doesn't matter where you live," he said. "Even in our rural communities, you have to be diligent. ... In smaller hospitals, they are the only hospital in a community. There isn't a safety valve."

The hospital leaders said it is not necessary for government to impose a broad stay-at-home order like in the spring but some targeted restrictions may be needed. They want to avoid prohibiting elective or non-emergency procedures, a ban the governor ordered early in the pandemic and later lifted. They said they have contingency plans, adequate personal protective equipment, and that their concern is less about bed capacity and more with doctors and nurses testing positive and being overworked as the virus spreads through their communities.

Asked if the state should open or reopen field hospitals, the executives cautioned that they are not a panacea and said staffing them could be problematic because the whole country is confronting surging cases.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said adequately staffed alternate care facilities could potentially be a "landing spot" for patients who are ready to be released but whose nursing homes are unable or unwilling to readmit them.

Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said he cannot ignore a city infection rate that is climbing after reaching nearly 5 percent last week.

"The district relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in-person learning this summer and fall and relied on the same (criteria) to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in-person school environment," Vitti said.

Vitti faced criticism from some teachers and activists for offering a face-to-face option for his roughly 50,000 students, but he said families deserved choices. Approximately 10,000 students have been in schools or learning centers since September.

Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases

(AP) — Temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks like the ones used at schools and doctor's offices have again proved inadequate for spotting coronavirus infections and preventing outbreaks.

A study of Marine recruits found that despite these measures and strict quarantines before they started training, the recruits spread the virus to others even though hardly any of them had symptoms. None of the infections were caught through symptom screening.

The study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, has implications for colleges, prisons, meatpacking plants and other places that rely on this sort of screening to detect infections and prevent outbreaks.

"We spent a lot of time putting measures like that in place and they're probably not worth the time as we had hoped," said Jodie Guest, a public health researcher at Atlanta's Emory University who had no role in the research.

"Routine testing seems to be better in this age group" because younger adults often have no symptoms, she said.

The study was led by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and the Naval Medical Research Center.

It involved 1,848 Marine recruits, about 90 percent of them men, who were told to isolate themselves for two weeks at home, then in a supervised military quarantine at a closed college campus, The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, for two more weeks. That included having a single roommate, wearing masks, keeping at least 6 feet apart and doing most training outdoors. They also had daily fever and symptom checks.

The recruits were tested for coronavirus when they arrived for the military quarantine and 7 and 14 days afterward. Sixteen, or about 1 percent, tested positive on arrival and only one had any symptoms. Another 35 — an additional 2 percent — tested positive during the two-week military quarantine and only four had symptoms.

Only recruits who tested negative at the end of both quarantine periods were allowed to go on to Parris Island for basic training.

Genetic testing revealed six separate clusters of cases among the recruits.

"A lot of the infection that occurs, we don't even realize it is occurring," said one study leader, Navy Cmdr. Andrew Letizia, a doctor at the Naval Medical Research Center.

The quarantine measures and adherence to them were far more strict than what would occur at a typical college campus, said another study leader, Mount Sinai's Dr. Stuart Sealfon.

"This is a really infectious virus. You really need to use a combination of good public health measures, temperature checks, mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing ... and comprehensive testing" to prevent spread, he said.

Previously, federal officials said a screening project to check temperatures and symptoms at U.S. airports caught fewer than 15 cases out of 675,000 travelers. It's not known how many cases were missed, just that very few were detected.

A separate study published Wednesday in the New England journal reports on an outbreak last spring on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Among the crew of 4,779, mostly young people, 1,271 became infected; 77 percent did not show symptoms when diagnosed and 45 percent never developed any.

The case shows that "young, healthy persons can contribute to community spread of infection, often silently," Dr. Nelson Michael of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research wrote in a commentary.