LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that Detroit Tigers great Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as a co-chairperson of the Protect Michigan Commission and help promote the state’s COVID-19 vaccination education efforts.
“We are grateful that Miggy is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Whitmer said. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”
Cabrera is an 11-time Major League Baseball All-Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player who joined the Tigers in December 2007. He and the Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish that will encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to reduce the spread of the virus until the vast majority of people have been vaccinated.
“I am honored ... and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Cabrera said. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful."
Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions and backgrounds. Housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the commission is are charged with helping to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the opportunity becomes available. The goal is facilitating at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.
“Miguel Cabrera exemplifies the Detroit Tigers’ ongoing commitment to causes serving the greater public good,” said Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, which owns the baseball team. “The Detroit Tigers are proud to join with Gov. Whitmer and members of the Protect Michigan Commission. Together, we urge all Michiganders and fans of the Tigers to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we can return to the full stadiums, arenas, concerts and sporting events that we all love so much.”
Under the current state health department's epidemic order, public attendance for select outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities must operate under enhanced safety protocols, including limiting crowds at up to 20 percent capacity, or approximately 8,200 ticketed guests at Comerica Park.
The Tigers have coordinated with public health and medical experts, government officials and Major League Baseball to develop a comprehensive plan that allows fans to safely and confidently attend games. Health and safety protocols include required pre-arrival health screenings, mandatory mask wearing, physically distanced seating, contactless experience and CDC-recommended cleaning enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.