A trial has been postponed for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and eleven others wounded by gunfire.
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had an Oct. 24 trial date before Judge Cheryl Matthews of Oakland County Circuit Court, but that’s no longer the case. The couple’s next scheduled court appearance is for an Oct. 28 Daubert hearing, for the judge to determine if expert witness testimony will be admissible during trial.
