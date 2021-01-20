Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Detroit on March 11, 2013, after the jury handed down a verdict in his public corruption trial. Kilpatrick was convicted on 24 of 30 counts, including five counts of extortion, racketeering, bribery and several mail, wire and tax fraud charges. On three counts he was found not guilty and on three there was no verdict reached.
President Donald Trump called for prison officials to “immediately release” Kwame Kilpatrick upon receipt of his commutation order, but stuck the former Detroit mayor with a $4.7 million restitution tab stemming from his corruption crimes, according to Trump’s executive grant of clemency, which was obtained by the Detroit Free Press.
In granting clemency, Trump concluded that Kilpatrick had paid his dues, and that he was not a threat to society.
