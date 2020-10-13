The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan went over the 1,000 mark again Tuesday.
The state health department reported 1,237 new cases Tuesday, pushing Michigan's total case count since the outbreak began to 137,702.
The state also reported 30 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The deaths include 10 identified through a periodic review of Vital Records.
Michigan's confirmed death toll is now 6,928.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 39 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the county's total case count to 4,061, with 3,035 recovered and 70 deaths.
Muskegon County added six new cases of the virus and no new deaths Tuesday, according to the state health department. The county's case count is now 1,708, with 73 deaths related to COVID-19.
Entering the fall, Michigan’s COVID cases trending upward
From the Michigan Emergency Operations Center
LANSING — As the fall and flu seasons begin, the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Michigan have recently trended upward, prompting a call from public health officials to increase vigilance and preventative measures.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals and local health officials are calling on all residents to take simple steps to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the hospital systems.
“Michiganders did a great job of bringing our cases down after a surge in the spring,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Basic things like wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance from others and washing hands worked. Yet as the colder months and flu season have arrived, we now see a concerning jump in our cases — a trend we can reverse if we all take this seriously and follow best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The recent increase in cases, along with people gathering indoors more frequently due to cooler weather, creates a risk of greater community spread. To protect against the risk of a devastating surge in cases and its impact on Michiganders, MDHHS has issued additional Emergency Orders to clarify gathering definitions, capacity restrictions, mask requirements and worker protections.
“State and local public health officials have been concerned about the risk of a surge in cases in the fall, and this recent increase should remind us all to refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Nick Derusha, president of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health. “Wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing our hands, and participating in contact tracing with public health officials are proven, effective ways to slow the spread of this virus.”
In addition to rising cases across the state, more tests are coming back positive and more residents are being hospitalized compared to previous weeks. Currently, Michigan has 89 daily cases per million people, 3.6 percent of tests are positive and there are 698 COVID-19 hospitalizations. This is compared to the same point last week when we reported 81.6 daily cases per million people, 3.4 percent positivity and 586 hospitalizations for COVID-19.
“At the height of the COVID-19 response in Michigan, our frontline hospital workers were working around the clock to treat COVID-19 patients. As we see cases on the rise again and more hospital beds with patients than we have in weeks, we must remember what mask wearing and social distancing does: it prevents cases, it prevents hospitalizations, and it prevents deaths,” said Brian Peters, chief executive officer of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.
As Michigan works to safely reopen, it is important to remember that does not mean that the virus is gone, or the risk of infection is less. Scientists and doctors agree that masks and face coverings can help to reduce the spread by about 70 percent. And further, not feeling ill is not a sign that you are not infected – the reality is that about 40 percent of people who have COVID-19 may be asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. Although many people getting infected with COVID-19 this fall are not needing to be hospitalized, it still important that we wear masks and socially distance to prevent people who will have severe disease from getting infected.
How long can I expect a COVID-19 illness to last?
By The Associated Press
How long can I expect a COVID-19 illness to last? It depends.
Most coronavirus patients have mild to moderate illness and recover quickly. Older, sicker patients tend to take longer to recover. That includes those who are obese, or have high blood pressure and other chronic diseases.
The World Health Organization says recovery typically takes 2-6 weeks. One U.S. study found that around 20 percent of non-hospitalized individuals ages 18-34 still had symptoms at least two weeks after becoming ill. The same was true for nearly half of people age 50 and older.
Among those sick enough to be hospitalized, a study in Italy found 87 percent were still experiencing symptoms two months after getting sick. Lingering symptoms included fatigue and shortness of breath.
Dr. Khalilah Gates, a Chicago lung specialist, said many of her hospitalized COVID-19 patients still have coughing episodes, breathing difficulties and fatigue 3-4 months after infection.
She said it's hard to predict exactly when COVID-19 patients will return to feeling well.
"The unsettling part of all this is we don't have all the answers," said Gates, an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
It's also hard to predict which patients will develop complications after their initial illness subsides.
COVID-19 can affect nearly every organ, and long-term complications can include heart inflammation, decreased kidney function, fuzzy thinking, anxiety and depression.
It is unclear whether the virus itself or the inflammation it can cause leads to these lingering problems, said Dr. Jay Varkey, an Emory University infectious diseases specialist.
"Once you get over the acute illness, it's not necessarily over," he said.
