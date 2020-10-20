Michigan's daily number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus was 1,586 on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases to 149,392.

The state health department also reported 22 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Michigan's death toll is now 7,053 since the pandemic began.

Ottawa County added 60 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The county's case count is now 4,508, with 3,282 recovered and 72 deaths.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported two new deaths related to the virus on Monday — a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions and a man in 90s with no known underlying health conditions. Both deaths occurred late last week.

Muskegon County added 21 new cases of the virus and no new deaths Tuesday. The county's confirmed case count is now 1,837, with 76 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the state health department.

U-Michigan students told to hunker down for 2 weeks

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Students at the University of Michigan were ordered Tuesday to stay in place for two weeks until Election Day after a surge of coronavirus cases driven by social gatherings on and off campus.

The surge is "overwhelming the ability" of local health officials to confront the pandemic, Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck said.

More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of fall term, despite limits on the size of gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Cases related to U-M represent 61 percent of total Washtenaw County cases, compared to just 2 percent in August, Loveluck said.

Students can attend in-person classes and can leave their residence for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting and religious services, she said.

The order lasts until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day. A similar order was enforced in September at Grand Valley State University in Ottawa County.

The restrictions coincide with the delayed start of the Big Ten football season. Michigan plays Minnesota on Saturday and Michigan State on Oct. 31.

What are the treatment options for COVID-19?

By The Associated Press

What are the treatment options for COVID-19? There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is.

For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the opposite for those who are only mildly ill.

In the United States, no treatments are specifically approved for COVID-19, but a few have been authorized for emergency use and several more are being considered. A panel of experts convened by the National Institutes of Health updates guidelines as new studies come out.

Here's what's advised for various patients:

-- Not hospitalized or hospitalized but not needing extra oxygen: No specific drugs recommended, and a warning against using steroids.

-- Hospitalized and needing extra oxygen but not a breathing machine: The antiviral drug remdesivir, given through an IV, and in some cases also a steroid.

-- Hospitalized and on a breathing machine: Remdesivir and a steroid.

What about convalescent plasma, an infusion of blood from a COVID-19 survivor that contains antibodies that fight the virus? Not enough is known to recommend for or against it, the guidelines say.

However, enough is known to advise against hydroxychloroquine and certain drugs that affect the immune system -- multiple studies have found them ineffective against the coronavirus.

Aside from drugs, doctors have learned more about ways to treat hospitalized patients, such as putting them on their bellies and other measures that may prevent the need for breathing machines.