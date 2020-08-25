There were 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 6,417.
Six of the deaths reported Tuesday were identified through a periodic review of Vital Records, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The state health department also reported 779 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 98,439.
Ottawa County added seven new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the county's total case count to 2,021, with 1,620 recovered. There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the county Tuesday, so the death toll remains at 63.
Muskegon County had six new cases of the virus and one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state health department. The county's case count is now 1,295, with 64 deaths.
MDHHS urges residents to get flu vaccine during upcoming season
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide media campaign encouraging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall and help prevent an outbreak of a second communicable disease that — with COVID-19 still very much a concern — could put our state's economy and health care system at greater risk.
Last flu season, an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine as documented in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR). While reporting doses to the MCIR is strongly encouraged, it is not mandatory for adults age 20 and older.
The state has set a goal of achieving a 33 percent increase in flu vaccination this season, which means more than 1 million people over last flu season. To accurately reflect how many Michiganders are receiving flu vaccine this season, reporting all doses to the MCIR is vital.
The vaccine is already available in some parts of Michigan, with an ample supply expected across the state and nation starting in early fall.
“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19. Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on Michigan’s economy and our health care systems and hospitals. Our hospitals are still reeling from the spring COVID-19 hospitalizations and are working to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. I encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine, and tell your friends and family to do the same.”
An updated flu vaccine website at Michigan.gov/Flu was launched today with comprehensive resources, with more information soon to be added.
During the 2019-20 flu season, the nation recorded 39 million to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, 18 million to 26 million medical visits due to the flu, and nearly half a million flu hospitalizations. Despite its comparison to the common cold, the flu is a very serious and potentially deadly disease, especially for children, older people and people with chronic health conditions. Last season, 187 children died from the flu in the United States, including six children in Michigan.
“There is a lot of misinformation about the flu and the flu vaccine, but the science is clear — the flu can be deadly, and there are steps that we can take to protect against it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief deputy for health and chief medical executive. “That’s why as a parent and a doctor, I make sure myself and my children are protected each year with a flu vaccine for their safety, and for my patients, friends and community.”
As the flu vaccine becomes available, Michiganders should contact their local health departments, physicians and pharmacies to schedule a time to get the flu shot, and to seek out credible sources like IVaccinate.org for answers to vaccine questions.
Free COVID-19 testing this weekend open to all Muskegon County residents
MUSKEGON — The Michigan National Guard will team up with Public Health–Muskegon County to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend to any Muskegon County resident. This is a diagnostic test to detect the presence of the virus.
Testing will be offered at two downtown Muskegon locations:
— Walk-up testing services will be available on Friday, Aug. 28, from 3-6 p.m. at HealthWest, 376 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon.
— Walk-up and drive-through testing services will be available on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Public Health–Muskegon County, 209 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon.
The tests will be administered by the state agencies and are free to Muskegon County residents. Bring an ID or something with address printed, such as a bill. Testing will be available to minors under 18 with parent or guardian consent.
No appointment is needed. To speed up your registration, print and complete your testing consent form at www.muskegonhealth.net.
New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.
About 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21 percent from early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
While the U.S., India and Brazil still have the highest numbers of new cases in the world, the downward trend is encouraging.
"It's profoundly hopeful news," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who credits the American public's growing understanding of how the virus spreads, more mask-wearing and, possibly, an increasing level of immunity. "Hopefully all those factors are coming into play to get this virus under control in this country that's really been battered by the pandemic."
The virus is blamed for more than 5.7 million confirmed infections and about 178,000 deaths in the U.S. Worldwide, the death toll is put at more than 810,000, with about 23.7 million cases.
Jeffrey Shaman, a public health expert at Columbia University, said he is skeptical enough people are immune to significantly slow the spread. But he agreed that changes in Americans' behavior could well be making a difference, recalling the impact that people's actions had in containing Ebola in West Africa several years ago.
"Ebola stopped for reasons we didn't anticipate at the time. It was so horrifying that people stopped touching each other," Shaman said. Something similar may be happening with the coronavirus, he said.
"I know I don't have nearly the number of contacts that I used to," Shaman said. "But if we relax that, if we get complacent, will we just see another outbreak?"
The decline in newly reported cases in the U.S. comes even as deaths from the virus remain alarmingly high. Over the past two weeks, officials have reported an average of 965 deaths a day from COVID-19, down from 1,051 a day in early August.
Deaths from the coronavirus are a lagging indicator — they trail new infections because of the time it takes for people to get sick and succumb to the disease.
The percentage of tests coming back positive for the disease has also declined over the past two weeks, from 7.3 percent to 6.1 percent. But that comes as the total number of tests administered has fallen from its August peak of more than 820,000 a day, leveling off in recent weeks at about 690,000 a day.
The situation has improved dramatically in several states that struggled with high caseloads earlier this summer.
In Arizona, for example, officials reported 859 new cases Tuesday, down from a peak of 5,500 in late June. More than 2,000 people arrived at the state's hospitals showing symptoms of the virus on a single day in early July. This week, that number has been less than 1,000.
In Florida, where more than 10,000 people have died, the state reported 2,600 new virus cases Tuesday. Earlier in the summer, it was regularly reporting more than 10,000 new cases.
Malinda Coler, 37, of San Francisco, said she has been diligent about mask wearing and other preventive measures, less to protect herself than a best friend who has a compromised immune system, with severe arthritis psoriasis.
"So I wear a damned mask and get infuriated when others don't," she said.
It's not clear what will happen to case numbers as more school districts bring students back to classrooms and colleges reopen their campuses. In recent weeks, schools including the University of North Carolina, Michigan State and Notre Dame have moved instruction online after outbreaks on their campuses.
Officials at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville said Monday that four students are facing disciplinary proceedings after three hosted off-campus parties with no mask or other distancing and another left isolation to meet with others despite testing positive for the virus.
"If the facts reported to the university are accurate, these students will face at least suspension from the university, and potentially greater penalties," Chancellor Donde Plowman wrote.
