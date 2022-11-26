The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw spends most of its time doing aids to navigation and icebreaking duties in the Great Lakes.
But come late November and early December, the cutter earns its nickname, the Christmas tree ship.
The Mackinaw will leave its home port of Cheboygan on Saturday, loaded down with 1,200 Christmas trees, bound for Chicago. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the ship will dock at Navy Pier, and give away those 1,200 trees to families in need in the Windy City.
Ensign Lauren Hatfield, the project officer for the Christmas tree donation, said the tradition of bringing trees from Northern Michigan to Chicago started more than 100 years ago. She shared the story during an interview on 103.5 WAWL-FM earlier this week.
“It was originally on the three-masted schooner, the Rouse Simmons,” Hatfield said. “They would take a bunch of Christmas trees from the Upper Peninsula and bring them down to Chicago. It was a business deal, but it was also a charity event – they’d donate them to less fortunate families.”
The Rouse Simmons was the original Christmas tree ship, up until it sank in Lake Michigan on Nov. 23, 1912 while en route to Chicago. A total of 16 people were lost with the ship, including the captain, crew, and a group of lumberjacks who had hitched a ride to Chicago in an effort to get home for the holidays.
“Once the boat sank, the wife of the captain carried on the tradition via train,” Hatfield said. “Once the wife passed away, the daughter sold the business and the tradition kind of died.
“Over time, it became this story of lore, what happened to all the Christmas trees and how much they meant to the city of Chicago. In 1999, a group of men from Chicago decided to relaunch the tradition, pick it up, and we’ve been doing it ever since, taking about 1,200 trees from Cheboygan down to Chicago and donating them all.”
Hatfield said the project is a welcome distraction from the day-to-day operations in the Coast Guard.
“It’s definitely not something I pictured myself doing, especially since our primary missions are aids to navigation and ice breaking,” she said. “I didn’t even know of this tradition until a year ago, and I was lucky enough to land as the project officer. We’re known as the Christmas tree ship throughout the Coast Guard, and we’re really happy to be a part of it.”
