The state health department reported 1,054 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, pushing Michigan's total case count since the pandemic began to 124,687.
Michigan had 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 6,762.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 35 new cases of the virus Wednesday, and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The county's case count rises to 3,533, with 2,340 recovered and 66 deaths.
Muskegon County had 12 new cases of the virus and no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state health department. The county's cases count is now 1,558, with 70 deaths.
