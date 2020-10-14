The daily number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan topped the 1,000 mark again Wednesday.
The state health department's new case count of 1,359 on Wednesday followed daily reports of 1,237 on Tuesday, 1,809 on Monday (which included Sunday's cases) and 1,522 on Saturday. Michigan also reported more than 1,000 new cases each day Oct. 7-9.
Michigan's total confirmed case count since the pandemic began is now 139,061.
The state health department also reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing Michigan's death toll to 6,941.
Ottawa County added 43 new cases of the virus Wednesday and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The county's total case count is now 4,104, with 3,078 recovered and 70 deaths, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Ottawa County implements improved automated system for case, contact investigation
From the OCDPH
Disease investigation is time-consuming. This enhanced automated system will help to increase efficiency and enable a quicker response to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Disease investigations — case management and contact tracing — are fundamental activities that involve following up with a person (symptomatic and asymptomatic) who has been diagnosed with an infectious disease like COVID-19. This process can be time-consuming but it is critical to identify people who may have been exposed to an infected person.
Public health agencies are responsible for conducting disease investigations and have legal mandates that require them to identify communicable diseases and notify people who have been exposed. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) has been doing this work for decades to stop or slow the spread of diseases such as tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, chickenpox and new diseases like COVID-19.
Since COVID-19 can spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present, disease investigation must be quick and thorough. By using digital case management and contact tracing tools, public health workers can quickly follow-up with those who are positive for COVID-19. Automated systems help to efficiently collect confidential and HIPAA compliant information about a person’s health and reach out to their close contacts by anonymously alerting them of exposure.
The COVID-19 response team in Ottawa County developed a detailed algorithm using the Qualtrics automated survey tool to collect case information and expedite the disease investigation process. When OCDPH receives an alert of a positive COVID-19 case from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, they issue a text message to the case. Any case who is 18-70 years of age will receive a text message asking them to fill out a confidential questionnaire. All others will receive a phone call from the OCDPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.