The Ottawa County health department reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the county's death toll from the pandemic to 69.
The county's latest deaths are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, said Kristina Wieghmink, the communications specialist for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Ottawa County also had 38 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county's total case count to 3,784, with 2,727 recovered.
Michigan's new case count on Wednesday was 1,016, with nine deaths, the state health department said. That pushes Michigan's total confirmed case count to 130,842, with 6,847 deaths related to COVID-19.
Muskegon County added 16 new cases of the virus and no new deaths Wednesday, according to the state health department. The county's total case count is now 1,632, with 72 deaths related to COVID-19.
Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials announced Wednesday that a field hospital is opening in the coming days at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita. Health experts have attributed the spike to the reopening of colleges and K-12 schools as well as general fatigue over wearing masks and socially distancing.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' office said in a statement that the facility will open for patients within the next week.
"We hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases," Evers said in the statement. "This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our health care facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19."
The move also came as a state judge was considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down Evers' mandate that masks be worn in enclosed public spaces.
Only 16 percent of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had grown to 853, its highest during the pandemic according to the COVID Tracking Project, with 216 in intensive care.
Results of COVID-19 tests on an additional 262 in-patients in Wisconsin were pending. The southeastern region of the state had 250 COVID-19 patients, the most of any of the state's seven hospital regions.
Nationwide, about 30,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, the COVID Tracking Project reported.
Virus spread is also bad in northeastern Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers announced this week that no home fans would be admitted to home games until the situation improved, and head coach Matt LaFleur asked area residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis just outside Milwaukee in April at the request of Evers' administration. Local leaders had warned about the possibility of area hospitals being overwhelmed, but hospitalizations never reached the point where the hospital was needed, until now.
The hospital will accept patients from across Wisconsin but is designed to provide low-level care, and it will accept only patients who have already been hospitalized elsewhere for at least 24 to 48 hours, according to the state Department of Administration. Patients who qualify will be transported to the facility by ambulance. The facility will not accept walk-ins.
"The goal of this facility is to transition COVID-19 patients who are less ill out of hospitals and reserve hospital beds for patients who are more ill and in need of hospital-level care," Evers' office said.
The hospital will be staffed by volunteers, state workers and National Guard members, DOA officials said. Patients will not be allowed to have visitors.
Several other states moved to set up field hospitals in the early stages of the pandemic — at great expense — only to find that they got little to no use, and many were shut down.
Michigan health chief cites 'broad' authority, issues rules
LANSING (AP) — Michigan's health chief said Tuesday he has "broad" legal authority to curb the coronavirus, as he issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.
Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, reinstated rules for nursing homes and other congregate-care settings. He also told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website within 24 hours of being notified.
The steps came a day after Gordon ordered the wearing of masks and limits on gathering sizes following the court decision that declared unconstitutional a law Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had used to unilaterally extend an emergency order and underlying virus-related restrictions.
He again cited a 1978 law that empowers him to act to control a pandemic — a law that stemmed from a 1919 law that was enacted after the Spanish flu pandemic.
"It's a broad grant of authority," he told The Associated Press by phone. "The actions we're taking fall well within it."
Opponents of the orders could file lawsuits. A Republican legislative leader has come out against codifying mask and other rules into law, saying businesses, nonprofits and schools can make their own decisions nearly seven months into the outbreak. Gordon said such restrictions cannot be voluntary. He said to expect additional orders soon.
"Orders matter. The law matters. They set common expectations, and they help everyone know what they need to do," he said. "The science behind what we are doing is 100% clear. Masks reduce the spread of COVID. Social distancing reduces the spread of COVID."
The state also was expected to keep in place workplace safety rules such as limiting restaurant capacity to 50 percent.
Patrick Wright directs the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, which helped file the case that reached the state Supreme Court. He said the governor will have the power to do "many of the things that she had done before. But it's most likely that she will not be able to do everything."
Whitmer, for instance, has called on legislators to return to session because an order that was nullified had extended state unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks. People out of work during the pandemic also can receive an additional 13 weeks of payments from the federal government once they exhaust their state benefits and, if the unemployment rate remains high, up to 20 more weeks.
It is unclear if the Republican majority will agree to the 26 weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said this week that an "arm wrestling contest" will take place on that issue, and lawmakers also will review other provisions in the governor's unemployment order.
The Senate will meet Thursday to vote on "time-sensitive" bills that were not immediately specified, with the House planning to hold session Oct. 13. Before the ruling, the chambers had been unlikely to meet until after the November election.
"We will do everything we can to make sure the people of Michigan have peace of mind about the state's response and about their future," Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a Tuesday statement.
Michigan's seven-day average of daily new cases, 1,008, has increased by more than 200 over two weeks and has not been higher since April, according to Johns Hopkins University. Though there is much more testing now than in the spring, the seven-day positivity rate also has risen — from 2.7 percent to 3.1 percent in two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
More than 7,100 residents have died with confirmed or probable COVID-19 infections.
Gordon said people may support or oppose Whitmer and his orders.
"For their sake, for their loved ones and for all of us, please wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands," he said. "The virus doesn't care about the politics. The virus is on the move."
