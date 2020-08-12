The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county's death toll is now 58.
The latest deaths in the county are a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, the health department said.
The Ottawa County health department also reported 14 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the county's total case count to 1,874, with 1,396 recovered.
Michigan added 517 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total case count since the pandemic began in March to 89,271.
The state health department also reported nine deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Michigan's death toll to 6,273.
Muskegon County added eight new cases of the virus and no deaths Wednesday, the state health department said. The county's case count is now 1,195, with 59 deaths.
Pop-up COVID-19 testing in Grand Haven begins Aug. 18
In a partnership with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the city of Grand Haven, NxGen MDx will be offering drive-up testing for COVID-19 beginning next week.
The drive-up testing will take place from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8 on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Haven Community Center, 422 Fulton Ave.
NxGen MDx COVID-19 testing is performed using a nasal swab and will be self-collected by the patient inside their vehicle while under the supervision of a medical professional.
To be tested, individuals must make an appointment online at https://nxgenmdx.com/covid-19-testing-mi/.
Results are reported within 48 hours of sample receipt, the Grand Rapids-based company says.
