There were 761 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the state health department Wednesday, and seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in Michigan.
That brings Michigan's total number of confirmed cases to 99,200 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 6,424 confirmed deaths.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said there were 17 new cases of the virus Wednesday and no new deaths. The county's total case count is now 2,038, with 1,650 recovered and 63 deaths.
Muskegon County added 10 new cases and no COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. The county's total number of cases is now 1,305, with 64 deaths, according to the state health department.
Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.
The new guidance was posted earlier this week on the website of a federal agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. But on Monday a CDC testing overview page was changed to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were in close contact situations.
There was a caveat, however. Testing may be recommended for those with health problems that make them more likely to suffer severe illness from an infection, or if their doctor or local state officials advise they get tested.
CDC officials referred all questions to the agency's parent organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. That suggests that HHS ordered the change, not CDC, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.
After twitter lit up with head-scratching and alarm about the change, HHS officials sent an email Wednesday saying the guidance was revised "to reflect current evidence and the best public health interventions," but did not detail what the new evidence was.
The officials also said they wanted to emphasize that people should follow measures designed to help stop spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands.
The decision came out of meetings of a White House coronavirus task force, the email said.
HHS officials also scheduled a briefing for Wednesday afternoon to answer questions.
Across the country, public health experts called the change bizarre. They noted that testing contacts of infected people is a core element of public health efforts to keep outbreaks in check, and that a large percentage of infected people — the CDC has said as many as 40% — exhibit no symptoms.
"I was taken aback and didn't know that it was under consideration," said John Auerbach, president of Trust for America's Health, a nonprofit that works to improve U.S. preparedness against disease. "The recommendation not to test asymptomatic people who likely have been exposed is not in accord with the science."
Ultimately, restricting testing could be self-defeating, because it could skew the numbers and create a perception that rates of infection are higher. Testing people who appear to be healthy would tend to lower the overall rate of positive results, while narrowing testing to people who are sick would raise the overall positive rate, Auerbach said.
Why HHS would order such a change quickly became a matter of speculation. Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases specialist at Emory University, suggested in a tweet that there are two possible explanations.
One is that it may be driven by testing supply issues that in many parts of the country have caused widely reported delays in results of a week or more, he suggested.
In the HHS email, agency officials said that is not the reason, and argued that testing capacity is plentiful.
Another possible explanation is that President Donald Trump simply wants to see case counts drop, and discouraging more people from getting tested is one way to do it, del Rio said.
Dr. Tom Frieden, who was head of the CDC during the Obama administration, said the move follows another recent change: to no longer recommend quarantine for travelers coming from areas where infections are more common.
"Both changes are highly problematic" and need to be better explained, said Frieden, who now is president of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit program that works to prevent epidemics.
Frieden said he, too, believes HHS forced CDC to post the changes. He called it "a sad day" because "CDC is being told what to write on their website."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo harshly criticized the new CDC recommendations and said the state would not be following the guidance.
"Why would you reverse yourself on the quarantine order? Because they don't want publicity that there is a COVID problem. Because the president's politics are, 'COVID isn't a problem We're past COVID. It's all about the economy,'" Cuomo told reporters on a conference call.
"What possible rationale is there to say 'You're in close contact with a COVID-positive person. And you don't need a test?" Cuomo said.
The principal investigator of California's contract tracing program, Dr. George Rutherford of University of California, San Francisco, agreed.
"I hesitated to say public health malpractice," Rutherford said. "In order to control this, especially in the context of contact tracing, you absolutely have to test people without any symptoms."
COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country — South Africa, Australia, Argentina — had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.
But there's no guarantee the Northern Hemisphere will avoid twin epidemics as its own flu season looms while the coronavirus still rages.
"This could be one of the worst seasons we've had from a public health perspective with COVID and flu coming together. But it also could be one of the best flu seasons we've had," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press.
U.S. health officials are pushing Americans to get vaccinated against the flu in record numbers this fall so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with a dueling "twindemic."
It's also becoming clear that wearing masks, avoiding crowds and keeping your distance are protections that are "not specific for COVID. They're going to work for any respiratory virus," Redfield said.
The evidence: Ordinarily, South Africa sees widespread influenza during the Southern Hemisphere's winter months of May through August. This year, testing tracked by the country's National Institute of Communicable Diseases is finding almost none — something unprecedented.
School closures, limited public gatherings and calls to wear masks and wash hands have "knocked down the flu," said Dr. Cheryl Cohen, head of the institute's respiratory program.
That not only meant lives saved from flu's annual toll, but it "freed up our hospitals' capacity to treat COVID-19 patients," Cohen added.
In Australia, the national health department reported just 36 laboratory-confirmed flu-associated deaths from January to mid-August, compared to more than 480 during the same period last year.
"The most likely and the biggest contributor is social distancing," said Dr. Robert Booy, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Sydney.
The coronavirus is blamed for about 24 million infections and more than 810,000 deaths globally in just the first eight months of this year. A normal flu year could have the world's hospitals dealing with several million more severe illnesses on top of the COVID-19 crush.
Back in February and March, as the worldwide spread of the new virus was just being recognized, many countries throughout the Southern Hemisphere girded for a double whammy. Even as they locked down to fight the coronavirus, they made a huge push for more last-minute flu vaccinations.
"We gave many more flu vaccinations, like four times more," said Jaco Havenga, a pharmacist who works at Mays Chemist, a pharmacy in a Johannesburg suburb.
Some countries' lockdowns were more effective than others at stemming spread of the coronavirus. So why would flu have dropped even if COVID-19 still was on the rise?
"Clearly the vigilance required to be successful against COVID is really high," said CDC's Redfield. "This virus is one of the most infectious viruses that we've seen."
That's in part because 40 percent of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms yet can spread infection, he said.
Flu hasn't disappeared, cautions a World Health Organization report earlier this month. While "globally, influenza activity was reported at lower levels than expected for this time of year," it found sporadic cases are being reported.
Plus, some people who had the flu in Southern countries might just have hunkered down at home and not seen a doctor as the coronavirus was widespread, WHO added.
But international influenza experts say keeping schools closed — children typically drive flu's spread — and strict mask and distancing rules clearly helped.
"We don't have definitive proof, but the logical explanation is what they're doing to try to control the spread of (the coronavirus) is actually doing a really, really good job against the flu as well," said Richard Webby of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, who is part of a WHO committee that tracks flu evolution.
In contrast, the U.S. and Europe didn't impose coronavirus rules nearly as restrictive as some of their Southern neighbors — and in many cases are reopening schools and relaxing distancing rules even as COVID-19 still is spreading and the cooler months that favor influenza's spread are fast approaching.
So the U.S. CDC is urging record flu vaccinations, preferably by October. Redfield's goal is for at least 65 percent of adults to be vaccinated; usually only about half are.
The U.S. expects more than 190 million doses of flu vaccine, about 20 million more than last year. States are being encouraged to try drive-thru flu shots and other creative ideas to get people vaccinated while avoiding crowds.
In an unusual move, Massachusetts has mandated flu vaccination for all students — from elementary to college — this year. Typically only some health care workers face employment mandates for flu vaccine.
In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson likewise is urging widespread flu vaccination.
To be clear, the flu vaccine only protects against influenza — it won't lessen the chances of getting the coronavirus. Vaccines against COVID-19 still are experimental and several candidates are entering final testing to see if they really work.
But for coronavirus protection, Redfield continues to stress vigilance about wearing masks, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds and washing your hands.
"Once one stops those mitigation steps, it only takes a couple weeks for these viral pathogens to get back on the path that they were on," he said.
While the U.S. has been mask-resistant, most states now have some type of mask requirement, either through statewide orders issued by governors or from city and county rules.
Meanwhile, countries where flu season is ending are watching to see if the Northern Hemisphere heeds their lessons learned.
"It could be very scary — we honestly don't know. But if you're going to get the two infections at the same time, you could be in big trouble," said Booy, the Sydney infectious diseases expert.
