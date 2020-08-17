The West Michigan Tourist Association on Monday announced the winners in this year's West Michigan Photo Contest.
From a field of more than 1,300 photo submissions, the top 50 were made available for public voting on the association's Facebook page. More than 15,000 votes were cast.
The five winning photos will be featured in the 2021 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide (available in January), along with prize packs of West Michigan goodies and experiences.
The contest takes place each summer, with any interested photographers invited to share their photos of West Michigan for consideration.
2020 contest results:
Public Vote Winner: Todd Maertz at Marquette
Beach/Lake Category Winner: Fermin Manatad in South Haven
Nature Category Winner: David Dalrymple in Lovells
People Category Winner: Kristina Muir at Ludington
Downtown Category Winner: Noah Jurik at Traverse City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.