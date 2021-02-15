LANSING — Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed no tax increases in her 2022 budget last week, the budget calls for increases to more than 140 fees for state government services, ranging from getting a traffic crash report from the state police to getting a permit to develop areas designated as wetlands.
The proposed fee increases, which are all double-digit or triple-digit in percentage terms, under the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1:
The fee to get a traffic crash report from the state police would increase to $15 from $10 currently, generating an extra $300,000 for the department.
The fee the Department of State charges businesses to look up a motorist’s driving record would increase to $15 from $11, generating an extra $19 million.
The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity would impose 20 percent increases, ranging from $9 to $237, on eight different fees related to X-rays and mammography. The department’s Radiation Safety Section is responsible for regulating radiation machines and facilities.
In addition, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy would increase a range of fees related to operator certification, hazardous waste, land and water resources, discharges from waterways, and stormwater systems:
Under operator certification, EGLE proposes increasing the certification fees for various operators who handle drinking water, stormwater, and municipal and industrial wastewater, and the fees for approval of operator training courses, from 47 to 233 percent. The dollar fee increases would range from $30 to $95.
For hazardous waste, EGLE would increase the “site identification number fee” for facilities that generate, transport, store or dispose of hazardous waste to $250, up from $50 currently.
Under land and water resource fees, EGLE would increase a range of fees related to floodplains, wetlands, inland lakes and streams, dam safety, state lands, subdivisions, golf courses, condominiums, and marina construction. An application for a floodplain permit would increase to $1,330 from $500 currently, or by 166 percent. The application fees for major projects involving new golf courses, condominiums, or subdivisions would increase to $5,320 from $2,000 currently, which is also an increase of 166 percent. In the area of pollution discharges and stormwater fees, most permits to operate municipal storm water systems would increase by 27 percent.
Implementing the increases would require the Legislature to amend several statutes.
