DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Ford Field, the syringe wielded by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and the woman who has stood by her side throughout the pandemic – often delivering tough love to Michiganders in the form of grim news about the spread of the virus at nearly weekly news conferences.
“Today, I’m really grateful to be receiving my first dose – one of the three safe and effective vaccines that we can access right here at Ford Field and all across Michigan,” Whitmer said. “These are miracles of modern science. It’s really a phenomenal thing when you stop to think about it. They’re the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and to get our whole world back to some normalcy … so we can hug one another, get back to work, make sure our kids stay in school and able to play sports, and be together again.”
This week, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expanded to all Michiganders age 16 and older. That includes Whitmer, who is 49, and her daughter Sherry Shrewsbury, 19, who also was vaccinated Tuesday.
The governor’s public immunization comes as health leaders push as many Michiganders as possible to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 700,000 people in the state and taken the lives of more than 16,200.
Michigan’s COVID-19 case rate leads the nation at 491 cases per million residents over the last seven days, Khaldun said. And the percentage of positive coronavirus tests has sharply risen in recent weeks, now at 15.6 percent, she said, up 38 percent from the previous week.
“We’re also unfortunately seeing more variants of concern, which are more easily transmitted from person to person,” Khaldun said. “Our state lab has identified 1,817 variant cases in Michigan in 54 different counties, and there are likely many more that we have not yet identified in the state.
“We are also at the health department tracking 991 outbreaks in counties all across the state,” she added. “That includes K-12 schools, manufacturing, long-term care, child care settings, retail and restaurants and bars. And we also know that hospitalizations are also continuing to increase. They’re up from 2,158 the previous week to 3,127 patients now in the hospital, unfortunately fighting this terrible virus.”
Half of the people hospitalized in Michigan now with COVID-19 are under the age of 60, Khaldun said.
“Younger people can get COVID-19,” she said. “They can get very sick with COVID-19, or they can pass on to other people, who can get very, very sick. So we are all in this together, no matter your age. When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family, you’re protecting your entire community.”
Seven other metro-Detroit teens were also vaccinated Tuesday at Ford Field soon after the governor and her daughter. They join about 3 million other Michiganders in having gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since Ford Field opened as a federally operated mass vaccine clinic March 23, more than 75,000 people have gotten shots at the domed stadium that’s home to the Detroit Lions, said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission.
The Ford Field vaccine clinic is managed by the state with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wayne County, the city of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, the Henry Ford Health System, the Lions and the Protect Michigan Commission.
“Our new goal is simple: Getting at least 100,000 shots in arms a day, and Ford Field and our partnership here with Henry Ford Health System and Meijer have been an important part in getting us there,” Ebersole Singh said.
Ford Field operates 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. For the first six weeks, the federal government is supplying the Pfizer vaccine to the site. People who get a first dose will be guaranteed a second dose in subsequent weeks. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is to be administered in the last two weeks of the clinic.
