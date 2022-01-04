LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was isolating from her husband in their home Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor, who was not experiencing symptoms, had a negative rapid test and was awaiting the results of a PCR lab test out of an abundance of caution, spokesperson Bobby Leddy said. Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, was waiting for confirmation from a PCR test.
(1) comment
Lucky him...
