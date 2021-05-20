LANSING (AP) — Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday in a major loosening of economic restrictions.
The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus first hit. The announcement — which includes raising indoor capacity limits to 50 percent and ending bar and restaurant curfews on June 1 — came nearly a week after the governor's administration eased a mask order due to updated federal guidance.
"Life is getting back to normal," Whitmer said during a news conference at a minor league baseball park in Midland.
The governor effectively scrapped a plan to tie further reopening to specific statewide vaccination rates.
(1) comment
There she is, outside with her mask on with no one 50 ft from her. Follow the science?
