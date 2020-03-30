Nina Fisher, left, and her mother, Jacqueline Lee, both of Flint, wear masks as they go to the grocery store on March 23. All Michigan residents and most businesses are required to stay in their homes under an executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed onto a $150 million funding package to fight the coronavirus pandemic while vetoing $167 million she said should be saved as Michigan confronts what are expected to be plummeting tax revenues amid the pandemic’s economic fallout.
Just weeks ago, the Democratic governor and Republican-led state Legislature had agreed to additional mid-year spending to fund their priorities after a budget impasse last fall.
