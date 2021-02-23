LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff through Friday, Feb. 26 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19.
"The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for a moment, and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Feb. 27.
