LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 so that it will be quickly available once the federal government gives it the green light.
Republicans who control the Michigan Senate, meanwhile, passed bills that would prohibit health and school officials from requiring coronavirus vaccinations for children if the vaccines lack full federal approval. The legislation also would bar school masking and, if students are asymptomatic, COVID-19 testing requirements. The Democratic governor likely will veto the measures if the House sends them to her desk.
