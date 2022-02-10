Cloudy and windy with some snow showers in the evening giving way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
LANSING — With Michigan awash in surplus revenue and unprecedented federal aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week proposed a $74.1 billion budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline pandemic workers, and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.
The election year plan, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would include a 5 percent increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10 percent increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities. Road construction and other transportation spending would rise by $1 billion, or 20 percent, due to new federal infrastructure funding and a $280 million transfer of general funds.
(1) comment
Buying votes using OPM (Other People's Money) 101.
Meanwhile, the Wuhan Flu hospitalizations and positivity rates are both double what they were they were a year ago, daily cases 5 times higher, and deaths more than 4 times higher, but Whitless follows her political science and does squat.
Loser.
