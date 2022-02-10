LANSING — With Michigan awash in surplus revenue and unprecedented federal aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week proposed a $74.1 billion budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline pandemic workers, and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Belle Isle on Oct. 31, 2020. 

The election year plan, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would include a 5 percent increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10 percent increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities. Road construction and other transportation spending would rise by $1 billion, or 20 percent, due to new federal infrastructure funding and a $280 million transfer of general funds.

