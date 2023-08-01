WYANDOTTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed a $57 billion budget centered on infrastructure, public safety and public health in what was the first opportunity in decades that Michigan Democrats have had to craft a budget that reflects their legislative priorities.
The state’s highest-ever budget – nearly $82 billion when combined with $24 billion in funding for Michigan’s schools that Whitmer signed July 20 – was passed by the Legislature in late June after Democrats were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
