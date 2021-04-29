LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to Michigan's vaccination rate, setting four specific benchmarks that must be reached to return to normal.
As more people get shots, she said, the state will allow in-person work for all business sectors, relax indoor capacity limits and ultimately lift them.
About half of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose.
Under the "MI Vacc to Normal"plan, all workers can go to their office once 55% of the 16-plus population has one shot. When 60% are vaccinated, indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes will rise to 25%. Gyms will go to 50% capacity, and a curfew on bars and restaurants will be lifted.
When the vaccination rate hits 65%, Michigan will lift all indoor capacity limits, requiring only social distancing. At a 70% vaccination rate, the state health department's broad gatherings and face mask order will be lifted unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as vaccine-resistant variants.
