DETROIT — Maybe this goes without saying, but don’t destroy or lose your COVID-19 vaccine card once you get it.
In fact, you may want to take a picture of your card – it will last longer. (Just make sure it’s not a selfie.)
At your first vaccination appointment, you should have received a CDC vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it.
You will need to bring your vaccination card with you to your second vaccination appointment if your received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.
I lost my COVID-19 vaccine card! What do I do?
If you did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination card at your first appointment, contact the vaccination provider site where you got your first shot or your state health department to find out how you can get a card. Same goes if you lost your vaccination card.
If you cannot contact your vaccination provider directly, contact your state health department’s immunization information system. Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to their IIS and related systems.
The CDC recommends keeping your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. And to consider taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.
And to keep your vaccination card even more secure, Office Depot and Office Max (they merged) will laminate your card for free until July 25. Just don’t forget to clip the coupon.
Staples is also joining in. The Hill reports Staples customers may use the coupon code 81450 to get their vaccine card laminated.
CNN reports a company spokesperson said the service is available at all U.S. locations does not yet have an end date.
But just don’t take a selfie with your vaccination card, according to consumer watchdogs.
“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” the Better Business Bureau warns.
“If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”
And your vaccination is even more valuable if you head to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
From now until the end of 2021, you can get a free Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut when you show your vaccination card as proof.
