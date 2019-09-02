Two rounds of storms are expected Tuesday — in the morning and in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Both storms will have the potential to produce severe weather, including a possible tornado.
Meterologists say the greatest threat is expected be to areas south of I-96.
Consumers Energy is also monitoring approaching storms, according to spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. The storms could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with these storms, and several rounds are possible throughout the day.
Strong winds will also lead to dangerous conditions along the Lake Michigan shoreline with significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding possible. Swimming is strongly discouraged.
A lakeshore flood warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Winds are expected to be out of the south, 35-45 mph Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Waves are expected to be 6-10 feet in the area north of Holland on Tuesday.
Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and South Beach in South Haven.
The worst conditions will be Tuesday afternoon from Holland north.
The public is reminded of these critical safety tips:
Be aware of the potential for downed electric lines. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800 477-5050.
Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.