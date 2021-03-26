Although Lake Hills Elementary principal Jason Lawson has always prioritized strong, stable relationships with his staff, students and families, the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered those relationships to an even deeper level.
Over the past year, Lawson has noticed tighter communication, growth in his leadership team and the overall stability of relationships cohesively operating in the safest way possible.
“To be honest, the environment is much safer,” Lawson said. “We’ve never had the extra custodial support and an actual quarantine officer in the building.”
Lawson recognized the due diligence of the quarantine officer, making sure that every ill case is taken seriously. He also talked proudly of the school’s playground, which uses boundaries to keep kids safe while still allowing them to burn off their energy outdoors.
The cohort of students, eating lunch and staying in the same classroom all day, has enhanced safety, but limits students’ connectivity with peers.
“I have two daughters, one if first and the other in third grade,” Lawson said. “They’re stuck in the same classroom all day long and don’t get to see anyone else.”
While safety remains the top priority, the hope of normalcy will give kids a chance to value in-person class and relationships.
“Our teachers are laser focused on supporting our kids,” Lawson said. “I have four kids of my own and online home learning was very difficult, even in a structured house. It was eye-opening to see the difference in learning and unfortunate in many situations. But we made the best out of a bad situation and we all grew from it.”
Lake Hills Elementary embraced the challenge and came together to utilize the team that surrounds them. Lawson couldn’t be more proud of his staff that worked and planned to make his decisions a lot easier moving forward.
“You can’t do it alone,” he said. “To have the support from my team and the communication made everything a little easier.”
