Congressman Bill Huizenga recently announced the start of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge (CAC) — a competition aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to develop an interest in coding by designing their own apps while highlighting the value of science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) education.
“The Congressional App Challenge is a creative way for students to develop their programing and coding skills,” said Huizenga, R-Zeeland. “Programs such as the Congressional App Challenge are designed to help foster future interests in coding, which could lead to a student from West Michigan creating the next groundbreaking app. I look forward to seeing the apps submitted and how students utilize their skills.”
