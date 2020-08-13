The general public has two more weeks to ask questions and comment on an upcoming $22.8 million maintenance project that involves five bridges in the U.S. 31 and M-104 triangle area intersecting Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials outlined the project and answered questions during a virtual public meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The Grand Haven drawbridge and the M-104 bridge over the Spring Lake channel are among the five. Also included are the bridge over the ramp leading into Grand Haven from Spring Lake and Ferrysburg, the south channel bridge going into Grand Haven south of the drawbridge, and the U.S. 31 bridge over Third Street in Ferrysburg.
MDOT representatives will be accepting comments until Aug. 24.
In response to questions posted in the virtual meeting Wednesday, officials said bids will be let in February and March 2021. A preconstruction meeting will be followed by a public hearing early next year when more exact timelines will be released.
At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on the bridges during the construction, which will be contained to the spring and fall, according to MDOT spokesperson John Richard. Because work will not be done in the summer, it will continue into 2022.
“There’s 63,000 vehicles a day traveling over the bridges,” Richard said. “In the summer it can be close to 100,000 vehicles. That’s why we don’t want to do the work in the summer.”
Grand Haven Township Community Development Director Stacy Fedewa asked what steps will be taken to prevent the drawbridge from getting stuck when it is lifted.
MDOT representative Marc Fredrickson said some of the electrical work was fast tracked and has already been done. Because of the age of the drawbridge (built 1959-60) and because of the moving parts, there is always more to do, he said. The upcoming work would upgrade more of the moving parts, as well as the superficial work planned, Fredrickson added.
Richard said the work on the drawbridge would add 20-25 years to its lifespan.
The work on the other bridges is not temporary patches, Richard said. “These will be long-term fixes.”
Officials noted that all boat traffic would be maintained by order of the U.S. Coast Guard. However, construction crews could request a variance to keep the drawbridge closed later in the spring and earlier in the fall.
Bike paths will also stay open as much as possible.
“Sometimes paths will be completely closed, but we will try to make that short,” said MDOT civil engineer Matt Block.
Block said that people should check MDOT’s midrive website for updates on the trail closures and reopenings after the construction begins.
For instance, the trail under the drawbridge will be closed while sheeting is installed to collect construction debris that might drop down.
The trail on the eastbound side of the M-104 bridge will be closed completely while work is being done on that side.
“There are no possible detours,” Fredrickson said.
The work will involve some traffic shifts and a detour to VanWagoner Road and back when work is being done on the bridge over the ramp from M-104 to southbound U.S. 31.
Fredrickson said officials will also be looking at traffic lights and timing during the project, but that is also in the planning stages.
“We’ll look at signal timing to help improve the flow of traffic through the corridor,” he said.
The work slated is as follows, from south to north:
U.S. 31/south channel of the Grand River
Southbound U.S. 31: deep concrete overlay, railing repair, zone painting, scour countermeasures, substructure patching, steel beam repairs, bridge approach replacement.
Northbound: deck patching, epoxy overlay, joint replacement, scour countermeasures, substructure patching, bridge approach replacement.
U.S. 31/bascule bridge
Replace steel grid deck, epoxy overlay on concrete portion of deck, full paint, steel beam repairs, new submarine cable, mechanical and electrical work.
U.S. 31/GTW RR and M-104 ramp
Deep concrete overlay, railing replacement, substructure patching, bridge approach replacement, and zone painting on beams.
U.S. 31/Third Street
Concrete overlay, substructure patching, joint replacement, bridge approach replacement.
M-104/Spring Lake channel
Deep concrete overlay, bridge approach replacement, scour counter measures, waterproofing treatment on barrier, healer/sealer on sidewalk/pathway.
This work will require a combination of traffic shifts and ramp detours during the construction. In addition, portions of the nonmotorized paths will be closed intermittently during construction. These include the path along U.S. 31 over the Grand River, paths adjacent to the Spring Lake channel under M-104, and the path crossing the Spring Lake channel and paths adjacent to M-104.
Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the temporary pathway closures. Send comments and questions to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist/Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov; or by mail to: Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, Van Wagoner Building, PO Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.
