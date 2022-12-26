Holiday travelers crowd the Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport on Christmas Eve. A winter storm swept over much of the Midwest on Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures to single digits and windchills up to minus 35 and severely impacting travel throughout the U.S.
ROMULUS — As the first big storm of the season ebbed Monday in southeast Michigan, flights began to get back on track following hundreds of cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, there 54 canceled flights and 149 delays within, into or out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight delays and cancellations across the country.
