The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $3.6 million to improve two I-96 bridges in southern Muskegon County: the bridge over Norris Creek near Fruitport and the bridge over Hile Road in Norton Shores.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11, and estimated to be completed by mid-October.
