OCRC plow

The OCRC has a winter budget of $2.95 million. Part of that budget covers the cost to purchase the road salt it uses to keep the county’s road clear for winter travel. Costs have gone up by $1 per ton.

It may only be September, but the Ottawa County Road Commission is preparing for winter.

However, the cost of the road salt the OCRC needs to melt the coming icy roads – like almost everyone else – is on the rise.

