VFW Post 2326 and the Nunica Nuts Motor Cycle Club sponsored a Deviled Egg Challenge to raise money to support and pay for a service dog for a local veteran. Nineteen contestants entered their special concoctions and displays of deviled eggs for sampling and trophies.
Courtesy photo
The VFW Post 2326 plans to continue sponsoring events to raise awareness to funds for veteran service dogs.
The Sgt. Alvin Jonker VFW Post 2326 and the Nunica Nuts Motor Cycle Club sponsored a Deviled Egg Challenge to raise money to support and pay for a service dog for a local veteran.
The post contacted The Jaeger Foundation, a local organization that pairs veterans and first responders who have post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury with service dogs and trainers.
