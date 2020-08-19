Spring Lake Village Council voted unanimously Monday night to remove a village planning commissioner from his post.
Village officials said Richard Martinus violated a number of zoning ordinances at his properties at 207 and 209 S. Park St.
Martinus and his wife, Marianne, purchased 209 S. Park St. from the village in 2013. Village staff had previously used the home as temporary working space during construction of the Village Hall. The village built a bike path between the home and the Grand River, rented the home out for a time, then sold it to the Martinus family.
With rising water levels, the bike path is under water, as is some of the yard.
“He believes in his heart of hearts the village should have something to protect his property from rising water levels,” Village Manager Chris Burns said. “Everyone is responsible for their own property, but he feels the village has some obligation to protect him. Village Council disagrees. Our attorneys disagree.”
Burns said Martinus operated 207 S. Park St. as a short-term rental. For several years, village staff “turned a blind eye” to short-term rentals, according to Burns. Last year, the Village Council approved such rentals with a permit process, but Burns said Martinus continued to operate without getting the proper approvals.
“He submitted an application, but the first one was incomplete,” Burns said.
The village’s Planning Commission reviewed a second application (Martinus recused himself), but the property lacked certain required elements, including a driveway and on-site parking.
Burns said he continued to operate the short-term rental and installed a driveway just this past week.
Another issue is a dock Martinus installed at 209 S. Park.
“He installed a dock without a permit and damaged village property,” Burn said. “He lied to the deputy who took the report.
“It makes us mad we have to waste taxpayer dollars on legal fees,” she added. “We’ve spent about $4,000 and the meter keeps running. Just follow the dang rules. Just do the right thing. He can’t legally obtain a dock permit because he can’t meet the zoning requirements.”
Burns said the Village Council had no choice but to remove Martinus from the Planning Commission.
“We’ve been working with him for over a year trying to convince him to cooperate, but we’ve been unsuccessful,” the village manager said. “Council had to contemplate whether he should be serving on the Planning Commission when he’s not following the ordinances he’s in charge of establishing and enforcing. I’ve never been through this process in all of my 29 years (in municipal government), so I don’t know what to expect.”
Village staff will now advertise the vacant Planning Commission position and accept applications, possibly as early as this week, Burns said. The Village Council will then appoint a replacement member.
Village President Mark Powers said police first visited Martinus on May 26 of this year. Attorney Ron Bultje, representing the Village, sent a letter to Martinus on April 14 and a second letter in July, with a deadline of Aug. 1 to address the zoning violations.
“Remedies were issued to bring this back into compliance,” Powers said. “When given the chance, I think most of us would take that opportunity. That was not done here. We have destruction of public property (fencing, guardrail) and infringement on public property for private benefit. I don’t think council is properly doing its duties if we ignore such circumstances. These rules we are looking at apply equally to everyone in this community, whether a large estate owner or a small condo owner.”
When contacted by the Tribune, Martinus said he was not at liberty to speak about the issue, and referred the reporter to his attorney.
“I have an attorney that’s doing the speaking for me,” Martinus said. “I’ll leave it up to him.”
His attorney, Floyd Gates, declined to comment.
