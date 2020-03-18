Some local grocery stores may feel like ghost towns these days, with empty shelves and near-empty fresh meat cases, but experts in the industry say there is no need to panic – as panic is what caused this scene in the first place.
Store personnel are restocking items and hoping customers slow down a bit and take a more rational approach to shopping.
On Monday evening, the bread shelves at Orchard Market in Spring Lake were empty and pickings were slim in the fresh meat cases. High-protein items like canned beans and eggs were also in short supply, as were potatoes and, of course, toilet paper. But store owner Alex Rogalla worked the third shift into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, restocking shelves.
The stocking-emptying-restocking pattern is playing itself out at grocery stores across the nation.
Don Ferguson, store manager of Leppink’s in Ferrysburg, said he’s never seen anything like this, but people need to remain calm.
“People don’t understand we only get so many trucks a week,” he said. “We’re really seeing an increased volume of (customer) traffic. All of a sudden, everyone wants more product, and we can’t automatically get more trucks.”
Ferguson said there’s no need to panic, hoard or act like you’ll never have a chance to grocery shop again.
“We’re going to be here next week,” he said. “We’re not going away.”
Sales were already above average, but when the governor announced a shutdown of dine-in restaurants and bars that took effect Monday, people raced for the grocery stores.
“It really kicked in after that was announced,” Ferguson said. “Everyone is looking for toilet paper, milk and bread. We’re getting our normal loads like we normally do, but it looks to me like people think they’re going to stop making this stuff. It’s going to be here. People hoarding isn’t going to do any good. It just hurts the people who didn’t get a chance to buy it and it just creates more panic.”
Ferguson doesn’t understand why toilet paper has been such a hot commodity.
“I don’t know why that was the big thing,” he said. “But it’s everything across the board. There are a few sections in my store that haven’t been hurt. Pickles, maybe, but for the most part they’re buying everything – sanitizing wipes, bleach, soups, mac and cheese, bread, frozen foods, dairy.”
Suppliers and wholesalers are trying to keep up with demand.
“Everyone is working at 200 to 300 percent,” Ferguson said. “Everyone needs to fill their shelves back up, so the system is a little overtaxed right now. Everyone is running behind, but don’t panic. We’re pretty much business as usual. We had one of the best days the store ever had (Monday) with all the shelves emptying. But it’s not fun trying to fill them back up.”
Ferguson thinks part of the issue is that with the schools closed, parents are worried about stocking up to feed their kids. Several local school districts are providing food pick-up for students ages 18 and younger to help calm the fears.
“Customers have all these kids at home that aren’t in school and they have to feed them,” Ferguson said. “But this never happens during summer break.”
Ferguson said he’s confident that there will not be a mandated shutdown of grocery stores, as people have to eat.
“Everyone is worried they’re going to shut us down,” he said. “If that happened, it would be chaos.”
Ferguson said he’s never seen anything like this, not even during Y2K or following 9/11.
“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life, and I don’t remember what happened with those other things,” he said.
The constant restocking is taxing for store employees, too. Many are working extra hours, just like the Orchard Market manager did when he restocked shelves all night.
“We’re just trying to get anyone to work any extra they can,” Ferguson said. “For the most part, they’ve really stepped up and helped out.”
Spring Lake Township resident Gary Gerlach, who worked in the grocery store business for 45 years prior to retiring, has seen a lot in his career, but nothing like this COVID-19 scare.
“The supply and demand is just so massive,” he said. “It’s the manufacturers that are having the biggest problem and the wholesalers getting their products to you. They have the product. It’s out there. It’s just getting it to the stores.”
Gerlach reiterated that there’s no need to panic, even though he realizes some people do.
“The good thing is stores are doing everything they can to get products in – all the local grocery stores, Orchard Market, Meijer, Walmart, all of them are,” he said. “Snowstorms will break (sales) records. This is bigger than a snowstorm.”
Gerlach said there’s no way of knowing when the situation will subside, but he’s confident that if people remain calm, we’ll all share a happier ending.
“People have got to quit panicking,” he said. “The country has to to stop panicking so much. Somewhere down the road, this is going to get fixed for the better. We need to stay positive.”
