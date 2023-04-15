Rob, why is the water from the Grand River that empties out into Lake Michigan so discolored?
If you have been anywhere near Grand Haven State Park, Harbor Drive or just cruising past Snug Harbor, you’ve probably noticed the color of the Grand River. The water has had a brownish hue that is in sharp contrast to its usual amphitrite blue. Regardless of the conspiracy theories floating around, the answer is simple: silt.
Really? I always thought it was from the contaminants flowing downstream from all the other towns positioned along the river from its oringins in southeast Michigan; especially from the old Eagle Ottawa Leather Company when it was still active. Who knew?
