Rob, Grand Haven plants trees around town and in neighborhoods, but not on the Beacon Boulevard center strip. Is there an MDOT rule that keeps us from beautifying the parkway, from Robbins Road to Jackson Street?
Beacon Boulevard, also know as U.S. 31, falls under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Transportation, not the Grand Haven Public Works. Not long ago, MDOT and GHPW teamed up on a beautification project from Robbins to Jackson. According to Public Works Director Derek Gajdos, the last combined project occurred in 2009-2010.
